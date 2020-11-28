To the Editor:
As we all know, the Democrats have been chipping away at election security around the country for years, to complement their goals of dominating the electoral process and of citizenship for millions of illegal aliens.
Their strategy is to replace the majority of American-born minorities who used to blindly vote for them but have begun to realize they have been used as pawns for far too long and the Democrats are not interested in their prosperity.
We must reverse the trend toward lowering voter ID and election security standards.
Here’s a process that would guarantee that.
1. Vote in person by Election Day with voter ID.
2. Absentee and mail-in ballots should only be sent to registered voters who request these in advance, and whose signature matches the signature used during registration.
By untethering signatures in the requests and subsequent ballots from the signatures in the registration process opens up an obvious opportunity for fraud.
3. All mail-in ballots must be received by Election Day. That’s the reasonable and rational trade-off for voters wanting or needing the convenience of not voting in-person.
4. Mail-in votes must be counted first, before in-person votes are counted.
This makes it impossible to “find” fraudulent mail-in ballots after knowing how many are needed to win.
Americans need to be confident of the election results. The survival of the American experiment depends on serious, reasonable and rational citizens, not selfish and conniving wolves in sheep’s clothing whose main interest is political power over us.
Mario Goveia
Perrysburg