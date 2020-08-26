To the Editor:
I no longer recognize my country. I remember when government agencies had the best interests of all citizens in mind when they made policies. Federal laws were for the benefit of all citizens. It appears that somewhere nearing the end of the last administration honest government went by the wayside.
When Donald Trump decided to run for president the liberal Democrats thought they had the election locked up. Then as the 2016 Election Day approached, they thought he might have a chance to win and some got nervous. It appears that some FBI top management and probably others decided to intervene. We are just beginning to learn the extent of that interference. Now they are frightened that if Trump wins, all the misdeeds of many former government officials will be exposed.
I watched the congressional hearings run by liberals trying to prove the false claim that Trump colluded with Russia. In my opinion the liberal committee members were an embarrassment to themselves. The recent hearings with attorney general Bill Barr were not hearings at all. The liberal Democratic members lectured him with accusations of all kinds of things but never gave him a chance to reply. Again, they should be embarrassed.
Several newer members and some veteran members of Congress are now advocating that government be the provider of everything for everybody. Free education. Free health care. Guaranteed minimum income.
They certainly have not studied history. Every time socialism has been tried anywhere in the world it has failed miserably and with disastrous results for the citizens involved.
Our system of government was conceived by wise men with divine guidance. It has worked very successfully for over 200 years. It recognizes the freedoms and liberties endowed by our creator and limits government intrusions on those liberties. Over the years we, citizens, have allowed the government to gather more power unto itself as all governments in history have done. Thus, the founding fathers provided for regular elections of government officials so that we the people could elect the kind of officials we desired.
This presidential election we the people will decide whether the democratic liberal socialists will guide our country toward bankruptcy or whether we allow Trump to continue to drain the swamp in Washington, D.C., and turn the trend to large out of control government around toward what the founding fathers envisioned.
Bob Willman
Bowling Green