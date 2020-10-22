To the Editor:
The legendary Republican strategist Karl Rove, a dirty trickster once known as “Bush’s brain,” is urging donors to fund the reelection of Judi French to the Ohio Supreme Court. Rove’s efforts, reported by the AP, demonstrate the crucial role our state’s high court is expected to play when congressional maps are redrawn next year.
“I don’t often lend my name to statewide races,” Rove said, “but Judi French’s race is too important. …if Judi is defeated for reelection, it will have national ramifications.”
Ohio voters have struggled long and hard to eliminate gerrymandering, which allows one controlling party to draw districts that protect the status quo. It’s often said gerrymandered districts allow politicians to choose their voters, rather than letting voters choose the leaders they want. An often-cited example is Jim Jordan’s district, Ohio’s 4th. It was drawn in the shape of a quacking duck in order to find enough conservative voters to elect such an extremist to the US Congress.
In 2018 over 70% of Ohio voters supported a reform initiative requiring bipartisan approval of congressional maps. This should effectively limit efforts by any political party to subvert the democratic process for their own gain. But as usual, the “devil is in the details.” Rove clearly expects disputes to land before the Ohio Supreme Court.
We deserve an unbiased court, free from special interests, that will stand up for ordinary citizens and victims of crime. Current justices Sharon Kennedy and French have repeatedly failed to do so.
Both sided with payday lenders against regular Ohioans, ignoring protections created after the 2008 financial crisis. They permitted payday lenders to squeeze working people for eight times what the law allowed. They rewrote rules to increase campaign contribution limits from special interests, and promptly cashed in, raising more than $1 million each for their own re-election campaigns. Moreover, they have both ruled against victims of child abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking, siding with abusers and enablers.
It’s not hard to see why a political operative like Rove prefers these judges: National Republicans aim to keep Ohio under their control. If you prefer fairness and independence, vote for Jennifer Brunner and John P. O’Donnell. They have long and impressive records of public service and are committed to protecting our rights.
Anesa Miller
Bowling Green