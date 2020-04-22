Thanks to the dedicated medical professionals, and the first responders, we are making progress in the spread of coronavirus. All of us owe them more than we can ever repay.
They are not just doing their job, they are going above and beyond. Thank you for working hard to take care of all of us.
We, the people of the world, need to look at COVID-19 as a challenge — one to be confronted and overcome.
Just as the fires in California were a challenge, and the hurricanes and tornadoes. We can even go back to Noah and the flood, or the 1917 pandemic that killed millions around the world.
These were challenges, to say the least, and somehow people were able to overcome the devastation. Yes, lives were lost, other people’s lives were changed forever, but the people persevered. They picked up the pieces of their lives and continued to live. It wasn’t easy — far from it — but survival will inspire us to work together and rebuild. What ever challenges we face, we can overcome.
Could this be a challenge from God? Could it be to see how well we as a civilization deals with it? We will see who complains the most, and who does what that needs to be done to resolve the problem.
Whether we are believers or not, how else can we sustain our civilization? It will be by faith or lack of faith.
Who is really helping? Is it the political leaders? Who is giving us the facts? Who is using scare tactics to frighten us? Why are they doing that? Is there an agenda for the use of scare tactics?
As we face this crisis, we need to rely on each other, help each other, and work together. Maybe that is part of the challenge — can we really work together? Will our selfish priorities continue?
Can our civilization cope with a crisis of the magnitude this is? Are we up to the challenge?
So far, I’d say, yes, we are. We are working on it. It is a work in progress, and we are progressing. We are progressing slowly for sure, but solutions don’t happen overnight — especially when the economy is taking such a severe hit. It won’t be over soon, and there will probably be repercussions for months, maybe longer.
As much as possible, we need to stay focused on our own lives, and our families and friends. It may be a time to get serious about what is really important in our lives.
It’s time to believe in the power of prayer. Even if some don’t believe, prayer will help — at least it couldn’t hurt. At a time of national and worldwide crisis we need all the help we can get.
It’s time to Pull out all the stops, put everything we have into the solution, be positive and stop complaining. We must work together and not argue about what to do.
The blame game will come, but only after the crisis is over.
And once again, thank you to all the medical professionals, the first responders and everybody, for their dedication.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.