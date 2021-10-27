To the Editor:
The efforts by the Wood County Committee on Aging to provide over 200,000 home-delivered meals annually, open eight sites around Wood County for seniors to gather daily for meals and provide activity, transportation services are just some of the reasons I strongly advocate for the senior citizens levy on Tuesday.
WCCOA’s current 0.7 mill levy was first passed by voters in 2002, and has never increased since then. With the growth of the Wood County senior population from 15,000 in 1980 to more than 30,000 in 2020, the costs of serving our senior population increases. As a result, the committee is seeking a renewal of the 0.7 mills with an additional 0.3 mill for the first increase in nearly 20 years. As a renewal, the levy preserves valuable homeowner credits, as opposed to a replacement levy. The 0.7 millage plus the requested 0.3 mills equates to $2.31 per month ($27.71 annually) per $100,000 of appraised home value.
If you are 60 or older, seek out the very comfortable senior centers we have in Perrysburg and Rossford. Going there will improve your day immensely, and if you are homebound and are unable to get to a senior center, make arrangements for a friendly volunteer to bring a nutritious home-delivered meal to your home.
We are fortunate to have these services for seniors in Wood County, provided by caring and dedicated people. Support these vital services by voting yes for the levy.
Gary Britten
Perrysburg Township trustee