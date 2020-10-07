To the Editor:
The Wood County Public District Library deserves your vote to renew the current levy. They provide library services in Bowling Green, Walbridge, Bookmobile and to the Wood County jail library. They also have virtual services with eBooks and digital content.
I happen to live in the pleasant town of Walbridge in the north end of the county. We never had our own library until 1987, when the Wood County District Public Library opened a branch in Walbridge. Then in 2017, they expanded the building to serve all of northeastern Wood County. Wow. They came into this small town, built an attractive, functional facility and our town hasn’t been the same since.
We use it because it’s convenient to borrow books and media materials. We work on the computers, printers and a 3-D printer is available for special school projects. There is a large practical meeting room for various needs. Our seniors often use the library for social gatherings. Our children have a marvelous area to use the story times and fun projects. The items borrowed in Walbridge went up 63% from 2010-19, showing how much we use it.
I’m sure the other librarians in Wood County are appreciated just as much. Let’s vote together to renew the ongoing levy and keep our outstanding library services.
Marilyn Baker
Walbridge