To the Editor:
H.R. 1, the For the People Act, just got voted down by the 50 Republican senators who want to get rid of voters so they can win an election. They want the dark money for our politics and to undo decades worth of Republican voter suppression and political corruption.
We need to abolish the filibuster. That is the only way to stop this. The Republicans seem to only care about corporations, and the Democrats tend to to be better at defending the working class.
We need to stop this in the Senate or else this will end our Democracy and everything else. This is not a political issue, it is a human issue. These spineless Senators pretend they are for the people but truly only themselves. They have no integrity or sense of purpose.
This bill will force the disclosure of donors to “dark money” political groups, which are a magnet for wealthy interests looking to influence the political process while remaining anonymous. This is what former President Donald Trump has done for the last four years as president. This man continues the lies while the supporters keep giving him the money. He will never admit to be a loser in this election. Get out and vote.
Joann Schiavone
Walbridge