To the Editor,
In the last 10 years, Ohio citizens voted to change the process for dividing our state into legislative districts. One goal was to prevent the splitting of communities, but this is not being fulfilled.
The new Ohio House map splits Wood County, from north to south, into different districts. I live about two miles southwest of the Bowling Green city limits, but have been placed in a different House district. I can no longer join forces with BG residents to elect the candidate who seems best qualified to represent our town. This splitting of our community weakens our voice in the General Assembly.
For the U.S. House of Representatives, Bowling Green is currently in a district that does not include Toledo, but instead stretches south to Kenton and Van Wert.
I love our small town, but I sometimes need to travel to Toledo to buy a product I can’t find locally. When my mother-in-law suffered a near-fatal stroke, we took her to the Wood County hospital, but the ER staff transferred her to Toledo. Toledo is very important to my quality of life, and I could more effectively advocate for Toledo if we were in the same congressional district.
New congressional maps have been proposed, and I still see many communities being divided. Instead of considering how district maps impact the lives of the residents, the map makers seem more concerned about maintaining their political power.
Please contact Sen. Theresa Gavarone, who chairs the redistricting committee, and tell her to create districts that follow the Ohio constitution. In addition to keeping communities intact, the constitution states that district plans should not favor or disfavor a political party.
In the last 10 years, about 55% of Ohioans voted for the Republican candidate, so a fair redistricting plan would reflect the fact that we lean Republican, but have a strong minority of Democrats.
Voters benefit from a genuine competition of political ideas. The General Assembly is required to vote on a congressional map by Nov. 30.
Debbie Dalke
Bowling Green