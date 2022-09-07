Where does one begin? Former President Donald Trump had documents rated classified and top secret lying all over the place in drawers and closets and boxes at Mar-a-Lago. He stole them from the White House, knowing that he was not entitled to them. Even more terrifying is the fact that some of the envelopes were empty. Where did those documents go?
Sentinel-Tribune readers will know that for five years I have been sounding the alarm, comparing Trump and the Republican leadership to Hitler and the Nazis. MAGA Republicans are blindly following Trump, just as the German people blindly followed Hitler.
Now President Joe Biden is sounding the alarm as well. What took him so long?
The Republican leadership and MAGA Republicans are screaming and threatening violence if their plans are thwarted. No surprise as they do not want their power grab to be exposed before they put it into action. And once the power grab is finalized, it will be too late to save our democratic republic.
Please remember this in two months when it is time to vote.