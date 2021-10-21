To The Editor,
Nov. 2 is a very important election.
In the past it seemed that we had more consideration and respect for others. We were on a wide path and there was room for meandering and acceptance of different views, but we were still all walking on that same path forward.
It is always important to speak the truth and not be influenced by faulty opinions. We must remember a fact can be proven true or false. Opinions can be valid or invalid. So consider true views when you are deciding who you believe will be best for a healthy community. A community that is vibrant, diverse and socially accepting. Economic and educational opportunities should be available for all. We need to be tolerant and caring, yet hold each other accountable for actions.
We need school board members with experience and council members who care for all of Bowling Green.
We are fortunate that we have candidates who have an interest in our community, and we, as voters, need to select and vote for those candidates who speak the truth and hold valid opinions. We want people who will lead us forward on the path to even stronger schools and an even more vibrant community.
For those reasons we support Norm Geer and Ryan Myers for the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
Mark Hollenbaugh is our choice for at-large candidate and, depending on the ward you reside in, we recommend you vote for: Nick Rubando, 1st Ward; Joel O’Dorisio, 2nd Ward; Rachel Phipps, 3rd Ward; and Sandy Rowland, 4th Ward.
Your vote is very important.
Dinah Vincent
Peg Baker
Bowling Green