To the Editor:
Wood County has several COVID-19 vaccine providers and each one uses a different app to register and schedule a time for the shots. Depending upon the week providers include: Kroger, Walgreens, Meijer, Mercy Health - Perrysburg, Wood County Health Department and Wood County Hospital.
I am over 75 so on Jan. 22 I was able to register and schedule myself a time on Jan. 28 via the Mercy Health - Perrysburg Hospital app. This was the only app in Wood County that I tried that was actually easy to use. I tried unsuccessfully to use all the other providers in Wood County. Walgreens, for example, requires you to have an account with them.
My question to Gov. Mike DeWine or the Wood Health Department is: Why can’t all COVID-19 vaccine providers in Ohio or at least Wood County use the same app?
Ron Meyer
Perrysburg