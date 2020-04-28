To the Editor:
It’s been said that one death is a tragedy, a million is a statistic.
Forty thousand people die every year in car accidents. We could reduce those deaths by lowering the speed limit to five miles an hour.
For abortion, there are 50,000 month. More than 80,000 lives a year could be saved by outlawing the consumption of alcohol. In 2018, over 46,000 people died from opiods.
It is a matter of perspective. God owes us nothing. We are a rebellious people who have rejected God, and deserve hell. The wages of sin is death, yet God shows mercy by holding back for a time the full measure of his wrath.
The metrics for data collection on coronavirus have proved unreliable. Covid-19 is highly contagious but not necessarily more lethal than other similar diseases.
Improved hygiene makes sense, but I fear that an extended shutdown of the economy is like a dam operator refusing to open the flood gates when the water level rises. The water you are trying to restrain isn’t going away. Eventually it will pile up until the pressure breaches the dam and destroys everything downstream.
The stated purpose of the quarantine was to flatten the curve and make sure hospitals weren’t overwhelmed. That mission is accomplished, so what is the rationale for continued authoritarian overreach that denies people their constitutional freedoms?
I’m 71 years old and more afraid of political mischief than I am of the coronavirus. For Christians, “to live is Christ and to die is gain.” Death is unavoidable. Reasonable prepping for a temporary crisis is wise, but it is foolish to hoard toilet paper while neglecting to prepare for eternity by faith alone in Christ alone.
John Randall
Bowling Green