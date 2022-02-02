To the Editor:
I am over 70 years old. I have been an independent for over 40 years.
Donald Trump was the worst president in history. He is a coward and a bully. He has divided our great country.
What happened at the Capital Jan. 6, 2021 was the worse thing in over 200 years.
We all need to wake up before it is too late. That goes for Republicans and Democrats. We should never let one man or a group of people destroy what we have stood for over 200 years and the people that helped him on that day to form a coup.
Ernie Frohlich
Walbridge