To the Editor:
For almost a decade I have worked as a language and culture trainer for expats working at companies including Dana, OC, OI, Clarios and others. These talented foreign-born professionals and their families come from countries on four continents and bring with them fresh ideas that help our locally-based corporations thrive.
President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend foreign work visas, and the GOP’s decision to support him, will negatively impact Northwest Ohio’s economy. In the fall I’ll be voting for individuals who work for, not against Northwest Ohio employers.
Goodbye Bob Latta; hello Nick Rubando.
Barbara Shovers
Toledo