To the Editor:
The committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is asking for many documents from Trump and his family, and from Congress.
The Republican party refers to this insurrection as patriots who actions were free speech protected by the 1st Amendment of the U.S. and that Trump can’t be liable under U.S. civil law because he was president.
First of all, they were not patriots. They destroyed our Capital and presented a threat to our leaders.
Trump and his party deliberately and persistently made and encouraged false claims of election fraud to discredit the outcome of the election and disingenuously incited outrage among his supporters.
Trump will be accountable for the siege of the Capital by a mob of his supporters.
Republicans, you all will pay for the violence. Four people died on the day of the violence: One shot dead by police and the other three of natural causes. A Capital police officer who been attacked by protesters died the following day. Four police officers who took part in the defense of the Capital later took their own lives. More than 100 police officers were injured.
And yet Trump and his party are still saying “these were patriots.”
This man has brought nothing but violence, lies, evil and hate to our country. Throw them all n jail.
Joann Schiavone
Walbridge