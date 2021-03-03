To the Editor:
In a poll 54% of Republicans said they would vote for former President Donald Trump for re-election in 2024.
This is so sad when he should be in jail for all the crimes he has committed. The worst crimes are promoting treason, insurrection and dictatorship.
Why has Trump been so afraid of someone seeing his taxes? We will soon have the answer for that, because his tax returns will be given to the Manhattan prosecutor. District Attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr. now has access to eight years worth of Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns as well as other financial records.
The inquiry into whether Trump and his company manipulated property values to obtain bank loans and tax benefits.
Trump is a man without a conscience and should be condemned by every American.
Bob Latta, Rob Portman and Jim Jordan faithfully support him.
He is responsible for the deaths of seven people at the capital riot and a half million people who have died from the coronavirus.
He knew way back in January 2020 — when he was having his rallies every week right through the second week in March — and told us that come “April all this will be gone and we can celebrate Easter.” Well Easter came and went, and here we are at Easter again and we still have many thousands more dying from this virus.
Shame, shame, on you Republicans for supporting this narcissistic and useless man. He shows no remorse, but still is saying he won the election by a landslide.
Lock this loser up.
Joann Schiavone
Walbridge