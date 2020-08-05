To the Editor:
As readers of the Sentinel-Tribune may remember, I began to raise the alarm about President Donald Trump shortly after he had taken power. My wife was born in England and we travel there yearly — until now. I listened to what others have to say and I reported that Europeans were concerned that they had hear Trump’s rhetoric before — in Germany, in the late 1920s and early 1930’s.
Since that time Trump had followed Hitler’s playbook almost to a “T.”
Hitler came to power in a Germany that was devastated by the post-war penalties applied by the allies. That was not the case in the U.S., so Trump had to invent a similar scenario and then convince Americans that only he could save America.
Hitler then found scapegoats to blame the financial mess in which Germany found itself — the Jews, gypsies, gays, communists. Trump blamed American “problems” on Muslims and immigrants.
Hitler then began pogroms against his scapegoats — and Trump has done much the same. Hitler burned any books that did not suit his agenda. While Trump did not burn books, he shut down those parts of the internet that opposed his point of view and he has tried to hide the devastating effects of coronavirus, lest such information detract from his image.
Hitler surrounded himself with loyalists (the Nazis). Trump has done the same. Hitler had his secret police (the Gestapo), and now Trump does, too — the border patrol and department of homeland security. The sending of masked federal agents uninvited into communities to promote the leader’s agenda is only the latest stage of Trump’s descent into the dark side.
Trump has now threatened to not accept the results of the next election: the final step in his power grab. Given the Republican party’s ascent to this destruction of the American dream/experiment, true patriots must rise up and cast out the devil that Trump and the Republican leadership have become.
Only total and utter defeat in November will bring the Republican leadership to its senses and let the grass-roots Republicans reclaim their party. Only total and utter defeat of Trump and the Republican leadership will save America as we know and love it and keep the American dream alive. If Trump and the Republican leadership retain power, you can kiss the American dream good-bye.
W.E.Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green