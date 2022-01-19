To the Editor:
The insurrection was a mystery until I examined studies exploring how and why individuals create a political identity and express that when in company with others of the same persuasion.
It’s common knowledge to liberals that former President Donald Trump rallied followers to protest false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. It’s less known that the majority of the thousands of invaders and the 725 now in court had no known membership in far-right groups like QAnon and did not plan the aggression (Robert Pape).
Surprisingly, there were “business owners, doctors, attorneys and techies.” Reuters data showed that 51% of white Republicans with college degrees believe the 2020 election was stolen. The difference between last year’s votes for President Joe Biden vs. Trump is 7 million, when a total of 159 million voted. That should have been a large enough difference to quiet the mobs. It wasn’t.
The crowds got louder. Scholar Sarah Neville credits Trump’s communication style: “Don’t get me wrong. I find (his) ignorance, racism and sexism repugnant. But he is a salesman to the core and boy, can he sell.”
And even now, most Republicans are attached to the former president; that can too easily mean that civil war is possible.
How could “normal” people be so destructive? It’s likely because finding oneself in a large and angry crowd can make the violence contagious. When some invaded the Capitol, many others became followers. Absent extremists, the Capitol may not have been breached.
What do we learn from Jan. 6? We know that Trump is a serious threat to democracy, an authoritarian, anti-immigration, believing in rule by the few, attacks on our government, voting rights and the rule of law. He’s not going away.
What can we do? Vote, get educated, get elected, get politically active, write essays and letters, subscribe to newspapers and magazines focusing of both sides. Support local schools and protect school boards. Watch state legislators carefully: absent public involvement in state and local government, the field is left to those who would undermine it.
Thomas Klein
Bowling Green