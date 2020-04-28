To the Editor:
President Donald Trump is doing his best to scapegoat China, blaming President Xi Jinping for mishandling the viral epidemic and underselling the international health crisis. This is a huge departure from Trump’s initial response to Xi: praise.
Trump said, “I just spoke to President Xi last night, and, you know, we’re working on … the problem, the virus … I think he’s going to handle it. I think he’s handled it really well.”
And later, “I think they’ve handled it professionally, and I think they’re extremely capable and I think President Xi is extremely capable.”
At the time, Trump himself was downplaying the crisis, and using his time to play golf when he could have prepared for the virus inevitably reaching our shores. In fact, he had vital personal protective equipment sent overseas — for weeks after the first case was confirmed in America.
Trump keeps blaming everyone but himself for the lack of testing, lack of PPE, lack of response, and the highest number of people who have died in the world. But he is at fault, he failed to listen to warnings and intelligence coming from his own experts and advisers. Instead, he trusted the word of China’s authoritarian regime.
Anesa Miller
Bowling Green