To the Editor:
Former President Donald Trump told his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. He then proceeded to go to the White House and watch the attack on our Capitol for 4 1/2 hours. Rioters destroyed our Capitol as he watched and did nothing, but call them patriots.
How can these supporters continue to believe this liar won by a landslide? Do the math, folks.
His words gave this crowd of terrorists angry words like “We will stop the steal,” “this was not a close election” “fake news” and “we will not let them silence your voices.”
Trump must stop the lying.
He said in a speech “if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.” He mentioned how great Jim Jordan is because “those House guys are fighting”
Finally, where was our U.S. Rep. Bob Latta that day of the insurrection? At 4:27 p.m., when they attacking our police officers, he came out with a press release. Why did you wait so long to do anything? Is it because you support Trump on all issues?
Joann Schiavone
Walbridge