Trump needs to go

To the Editor:
Instead of allowing Donald Trump to run the country, Nancy Pelosi and the do-nothing Democrats are making him devote all his energy to hiding evidence of his innocence.
Posted: Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:02 am
To the Editor:
Instead of allowing Donald Trump to run the country, Nancy Pelosi and the do-nothing Democrats are making him devote all his energy to hiding evidence of his innocence.
Posted in Opinion, Letters on Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:02 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]