Trump needs to go

Posted: Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:02 am

To the Editor:

Instead of allowing Donald Trump to run the country, Nancy Pelosi and the do-nothing Democrats are making him devote all his energy to hiding evidence of his innocence.

