To the Editor:
Donald Trump is a person without a conscience and has no sympathy or empathy. He is a racist, bigot, bully, liar and prejudice. This is as much a part of Trump as the blood that flows through his body.
I have read and heard much about immigration. I grew up in a city of about 60,000 people and we had one public high school. We were an American high school with kids of many nationalities, all colors, shapes, sizes and religions. We were all classmates, teammates and friends. Trump did not experience this kind of life because he did not attend an American high school.
Trump refused to serve in the military by dodging the draft more than once. This qualifies him to be Commander in Chief of the very military he had refused? He is a coward and selfish to have someone else to fight for our country because he is more important. He relishes people talking about him — good or bad, but the fact that he is in the limelight is what is important to him.
In 1987 President Regan said to the Russia’s Mikhail Gorbachev, tear down that wall, and that became a reality. Now I am wondering when Trump will call the governor of New York and tell him to tear down the Statue of Liberty because Trump does not believe in the inscription which reads “Give my your tired, your poor and huddles masses yearning to breathe free.”
I love this country and hope a person like Trump will not destroy it.
Henry Zaborniak Sr.
Waterville