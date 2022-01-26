To the Editor:
Remember the words of former President Donald Trump. He told his supporters on the Jan. 6, 2021 march to the Capital building that he was right behind them, and then he turned around and proceeded to go to the White House and watch his patriots destroy our capital.
For 4 1/2 hours he did nothing. And then when he did speak, he praised them and told them to go home. Again, came the lies: “We will stop the steal,” we won by a landslide.”
Lies after lies, and yet his supporters and members of Congress are still behind this man, this insurrectionist, who would go to any lengths to destroy our democracy.
On Jan. 6, U.S. Rep. Bob Latta finally came out on a press release to pat himself on the back. How sad is that. Latta, like Trump, never addressed this terrorist act until 4:49 p.m.
Latta also believes the ex-president had the right to go to court to contest states cases of election irregularities were presented.
He lost by 7 million plus votes. yet Trump continues to ask Georgia to find 11,800 votes for him.
In Ohio, Republicans are trying to destroy our democracy by pushing not to send out mail in ballots, voting early and making it so impossible to vote?
Vote to save our democracy and vote democrat.
Joann Schiavone
Walbridge