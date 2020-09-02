To the Editor:
Sometimes we need reminding that Social Security is our money, not a government dole. We paid in, and deserve to get back much more when our time comes. But Donald Trump is using the old scheme, “Don’t let a good crisis go to waste,” to tamper with this hugely successful program. The economic crash brought on by the pandemic means millions of people need cash urgently for rent, food, and bills. Trump sees an opportunity to use our desperate situation to dismantle the entitlements that seniors depend on.
We should also remember that, before Social Security was enacted, 50% of America’s senior citizens lived below the poverty line. Today that number has sunk to below 10 percent, especially since Medicare was created. Although intended only as a supplemental pension plan, Social Security actually provides the sole income for millions of elderly Americans.
Some say it’s unconstitutional, but that didn’t stop Trump from signing an executive order to defer our payroll taxes — the strictly earmarked source of funding for Social Security and Medicare. Under cover of our economic crisis, he thinks this will look like an effort to help the needy, although those who’ve lost jobs are not currently paying those taxes in any case. Trump also declared that, if re-elected, he will make those deferrals permanent, effectively defunding these historic programs. Republicans in Congress are understandably reluctant to support cuts in an election year, but they have tried before to privatize or otherwise weaken Social Security.
There are many sensible ideas for strengthening these life-saving programs. Rather than work on these important fixes, Republicans endanger their solvency. Despite Trump’s promise in 2016 “not to touch Social Security,” each of his annual budget proposals has included cuts. His 2020 and 2021 proposals would slash up to $2 trillion over 10 years, according to the Wall Street Journal. This could exhaust the program as soon as 2026.
In his book The America We Deserve, Trump called for totally privatizing Social Security. Just think of that 6% payroll tax leaking out of our secure public system and into the hedge funds and speculative swaps that led to the meltdown of 2008. This is a form of gambling we cannot afford — not now, and certainly not after the election.
Mary Hoffsis
Bowling Green