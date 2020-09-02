To the Editor:
I’ve always been one who is interested in different people groups, cultures and political views. I think this was sparked at a young age when I started listening to Shortwave Radio. In those days, we listened to the BBC, Radio Canada International, Radio Australia, Radio Moscow, Radio Peking, Deutsche Welle, etc.
Part of the hobby is corresponding with the stations to let them know you’ve heard them and they would usually send something back in return. I’ve often wondered what my World War II veteran father thought of his son getting postcards, propaganda and calendars from some of these “questionable” countries.
We were in the midst of the end of the Cold War when I was getting really involved in the hobby. I often wondered what it would be like, and in the back of my mind feared a Communist take-over. That was something that we thought about back in my younger years. Post-Cuba Missile Crisis and having an angry Cuba funded by Russia across the pond and a hundred some miles from Florida made me think such might be a possibility.
A cataclysmic war with another super-power would destroy our beautiful nation and its people. But I think Russia has a different strategy of conquering us without war and destruction. They’re using media, an age old tool to get into our minds. They use spies to infiltrate into business, industry, and the Internet. They’re using politics by interfering with elections and aiding politicians to take-over from the inside out.
In 2016 they helped a very cold-hearted man get into office to take a lead in the dismantling and ruining of America. This is something Donald Trump is doing very well.
If we give Trump another four years, the America you know and love will cease to exist. That’s a promise you can count on.
Lynn Wineland
Bowling Green