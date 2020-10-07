To the Editor:
Occasionally we are reminded that our president should be respected. This president has received a lot of criticism — probably more than any other president. The standard definition of respect is to hold high or to esteem.
The question arises: which of his attributes do we esteem? His extra marital affairs and payments to women to keep them quiet when he became president? His racist remarks about Mexicans and other groups, saying that he prefers immigrants to look like Norwegians? His remarks that veterans are losers and suckers? His denigration of John McCain saying he was not a war hero because he was captured and imprisoned five years? His statement in Helsinki 2018 that he believed Vladimir Putin rather than his Intel agencies regarding Russian interference in our elections? His affinity for hate groups? His violations of the emoluments clause multiple times? His constant lies — such as his claim to have been the smartest one in his class at Wharton when the commencement program suggests otherwise (21 of his classmates graduated cum, magna or summa cum laude and he is not among them)? His mocking of a reporter with a disability in 2015? His lies about coronavirus, telling us it would disappear in April, when he knew it was a deadly virus? And, finally, his announcement that he may not go quietly if he loses the election — words no other American president has ever uttered.
My father was an immigrant and was fond of maxims – some funny, some serious. We were frequently reminded that if we wanted to be respected we had to earn it. By that definition this president has missed the mark. Thanks, dad.
Rose C. Hess
Bowling Green