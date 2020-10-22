To the Editor:
My criteria when voting for president and vice president of the United States:
Though I would love for the candidate to possess charisma and always display a “presidential” personality, that is not the criteria in deciding who will best support and protect your and my rights and values while working to make sure that all Americans have the opportunity to live a safe and productive life.
I will be voting for a president and vice president who:
• Believes in a Constitutional Republic and adheres to the laws and principles set forth in America’s Constitution and the principles which this country was founded on.
• Will protect our freedom of religion, so that everyone is able to worship one’s personal faith.
• Believes and supports a strong and viable military.
• Believes in law and order.
• Will produce and create a vibrant vigorous economy.
• Will protect our right to keep and bear arms.
• Will make sure the Electoral College remains in place, so that a few heavily populated centers do not control the outcome of elections.
• Will appoint Supreme Court judges who will adhere to the Constitution and apply the law, not inject personal beliefs into their decisions.
• Believes and acknowledges that our nation was founded on religious principles.
• Believes in our free enterprise system and the ability for anyone to rise above their circumstances and achieve their career and financial dreams.
• Will make sure that our children and grandchildren have the ability to choose their own career path in life, including how and where they are educated.
• Will allow our borders to be open to everyone who enters under our laws and closed to everyone who would circumvent or ignore the law.
• Will make sure we teach our country’s history, with all its warts, not erase it or revise it.
• Believes in the sanctity of life.
In the upcoming election, there is only one president and vice president candidate who will make sure that your and my Constitutional rights, American values and religious freedoms remain intact. If you are in agreement with my above criteria, then please join me in re-electing Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Promises made = promises kept.
John Maxey
Bowling Green