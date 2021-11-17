Thanksgiving: A day we stop and give thanks for all our blessings. This tradition dates back to the Pilgrims, when they and the Indians, now known as Native Americans, shared the bounty of the harvest. After a long and difficult winter the Indians shared their knowledge of the land with the Pilgrims.
This tradition has been held for the specific reason of giving thanks for all the blessings we have — no matter how much or how little that may be.
In recent years there has been talk of changing it, to honor the Native Americans. But the meaning of the day is Pilgrims thanking the Indians for helping them.
This change, as suggested, is just another example of some people needing to change everything in our nation. Why? Our nation is not perfect, but for most of our history, people from all over the world have come to our shores in search of the freedoms and opportunities we have, just as the Pilgrims did.
What is the problem with long-held traditions? Why do a small minority of people insist on changing the way we celebrate holidays?
Traditions established years ago were started because of a belief in a principle or an event. What was important and meaningful then may have been lost over time.
But traditions do have a big part in our lives, our culture and our future. Changing or eliminating them should never be considered.
Judging our traditions by the standards of today is unacceptable. Judging anything from the past by the standards of today isn’t acceptable. Calling traditions sexist or racist is only an excuse to change. No matter what the holiday is, there are specific beliefs and traditions that should be preserved and protected.
For Thanksgiving, let’s enjoy a turkey dinner with conversations about what specifically we are thankful for. Health, family, friends, our freedoms, are among the many things most of us cherish. It is what makes Thanksgiving special, it is what make America so special. It’s not anything negative, but rather a positive expression of our beliefs and our culture.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.