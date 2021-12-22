To the Editor:
Bill Kennedy’s letter of Sept. 29, “Vaccine Mandate is for the Good of the People, and God” requires a response. First, people consist of three parts, not two: Spirit, soul, body (1 Thessalonians 5:23). Second, only those who are ‘born again’ are “temples of the Holy Spirit.” (John 3:3-6 and Acts 2:38). Only then are we “not our own,” but bought with a price: the death and blood of Jesus (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). Then we belong to God, most definitely not an entity, nor any government. God forbid. God’s law will always trump man’s law.
As for the vaccine mandate. There are many peculiarities about this vaccine:
· The Pfizer vaccine, Comirnary, has just been recently approved by the FDA. All others are Emergency/Experimental Use Authorized only. It takes decades to develop and study and approve a new drug.
· These COVID vaccines - according to CDC data - have caused 1.8 million adverse events which include deaths (19,000+), miscarriages (2,700+), bells palsy (10,700+), heart attacks (8,800+) and permanent disabilities (28,000+), to name a few.
· Research continues on how natural immunity from having COVID is more robust than the vaccine itself. Seventy-nine percent of fully vaccinated people have been infected with COVID or one of the variants.
So, injecting our bodies with a foreign substance that was rushed through development, is given under the banner of “Emergency/Experimental Use approved only,” not to mention causes harm (even death), negates any “duty to ‘seek to preserve our bodies.’”
On the contrary, it shows that this vaccine is anything but safe and effective. You wrote, “We have a natural law and biblical defense of the mandate.” No, what we have is an unconstitutional mandate by a tyrant, and our Biblical defense is 1 Corinthians 3:17: to do our bodies no harm.
As for the “good which we humans were created to achieve,” the Bible says to “Speak the truth in love” (Ephesians 4:15). While your letter held no harshness nor blame, the elements of truth and fact were missing. You were sincere, but sincerely uninformed. God also tells us to “be wise as serpents and harmless as doves” (Matthew 10:16).
Barbara Brunner
Bowling Green