To the Editor:
“Being adopted by white parents caused some racial tension both in Alabama and Ohio, for her and her adopted sister, also from Thailand.” (Reunited after 46 years, March 28, Sentinel-Tribune).
It would be nice to know where in Ohio she grew up. My late wife and I adopted a Black girl and a Korean girl. While we did have some racial problems, not all that many. Yes, store security would follow the black girl around, but more so in high school. We were in Sylvania.
Dad was in the military and was stationed in Thailand; when he was stationed at the Pentagon, they adopted her brother, who is Caucasian The couple also had a daughter of their own.
Here I have a problem. I have three daughters of my own. One was born to us, the other two came to us by adoption, but they are my own.
I never hear them refer to each other as “adopted sisters.”
“They weren’t used to seeing a lot of foreigners,” let alone a black man or a white man, Naber-Fisher said describing her husband and her brother-in-law.”
Now this one was good. Leaves me wondering, was the brother-in-law her sister’s husband, or her husband’s brother. Just wondering.
Robert Klahn
Toledo