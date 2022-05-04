I learned a long time ago that honesty is the best policy. But since then I have learned the only way to get ahead, is to not be afraid to stretch the truth. Life in the real world has shown that honesty may be the best policy, but not always the way life works.
Is it being naive to think being honest is the right way to live? There are things like perjury, false witness, aggressive sales pitches and deceptive advertising all around us.
Life is hard no matter what one’s economic situation may be. Living in our society, with all the freedoms we have, should be wonderful. But there are people and movements that have always tried to take advantage of the situation, any situation. Lies, deception, and false statements seem to be the normal way of doing anything.
Listen to any politician or candidate and all we hear are promises and how honest they are and will be. Yet, once elected, it all is forgotten.
Look around and see that very little is actually accomplished by the government. There is a lot of talk, a lot of studies, and investigations.
There is too much emphasis on politics and getting re-elected and not enough on getting anything done. Just look at the ads during any campaign. There are false and conflicting statements.
Whether it is politics, business, education or even the local church, there is not enough substance. There is too much “I’m right and you are wrong” attitude. Those in positions of authority or power won’t listen to any side that is different.
What this boils down to is lies, lies and more lies. Is it any wonder our nation and communities are such a mess? Is trust a thing of the past? We don’t see it in the leadership.
Personal responsibility isn’t part of our society anymore.
Most of us can and do take personal responsibility seriously. It just isn’t being taught to our children. The powers that be are so arrogant, they won’t listen to us, even though they say they do.
What is the answer? We can vote out these “leaders,” but then there is voter fraud to contend with. Voter ID is one solution, but one side says this is voter suppression.
It is past time for real honesty, in our government and in our society.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.