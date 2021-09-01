To the Editor:
One of the capabilities that one has when one is an Independent (technically, I think that I am registered Green Party) is that one can speak truth to power in either of the main parties.
In the past, I have called out the Republican party leadership as it began its run at overthrowing our traditional democratic republic, turning instead into a dictatorship run by former President Donald Trump supported by the Republican Congress.
The 2022 elections will be a turning point for our country. If the Republicans take over Congress, out democratic republic is in real trouble. It will be up to the young voters, voters of color and moderate voters of each party to turn the tide against the Republicans.
I can also point out that patriots get vaccinated, patriots wear masks and patriots serve their country. They do things for the benefit of their country and fellow Americans. Just waiving a flag about and yelling, “freedom” does not make one a patriot. Patriots are not anarchists — not now or never.
A house divided against itself can not stand. We must come together to do the right thing and get vaccinated/wear masks. Otherwise the carnage that is sweeping our country will continue and many more Americans will die.
Now to the Democrats. Joe Biden started out great guns, getting the coronavirus pandemic at least temporarily controlled. And then came Afghanistan and one of greatest mess-ups in history.
True, Trump opened the door to the debacle and is responsible for the current state of affairs. However, Biden kept the door wide open and failed to provide for contingencies, delaying evacuations and now making the U.S. look like a bunch of inept fools who don’t know what they are doing.
Worst of all, now 13 Americans are dead due to a terrorist attack that could have been avoided with adequate preparation.
Now, the great U.S. is groveling in front of a rag tag group of Taliban ruffians and running scared from the ISIS-K (a far more worrisome gang of terrorists). Biden should resign for demonstrated incompetence, and if Democrats want to win in 2022 or 2024, they must distance themselves from Biden.
W.E. Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green