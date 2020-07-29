To the Editor:
In an effort to be informed voters, we have attempted to digest each article referencing the Aug. 4 special election. We have become increasingly disappointed at the portrayal of petitioners as greedy, uncaring villains. Nearly every headline speaks of financial impact only. The lone comment decrying the loss of students and their families came from Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education member Tracy Hovest during a recent meeting.
Is money pat of the issue? Undeniably, yes. But all petitioners do care about the families, students, friends, relatives and businesses that are within the district at large.
The board has hired, in David Conley, a consultant extremely well versed in school finance and we would be foolish to challenge the complicated explanations he has provided.
But that information brings several thoughts to mind such as: 1) if serving 220 fewer students, it seems there should be a reduction of expenses; 2) if the pipeline revenue was not originally earmarked for operating expenses, how can it now be considered as lost revenue; 3) in a true district-to-district comparison, it is necessary to consider the projected cost of a bond issue for new construction likely coming sooner rather than later.
These are all things we consider as we contemplate our vote.
We understand the indignation and frustration of being caught in a situation that will impact you financially when you do not have a vote. It is much the same feeling rural voters have experienced for some time.
The transfer petitions are as much about the mismatch of lifestyles, attitudes and desired educational models as finances.
One analogy is that you and your family join a group where you enjoy shared interests and goals and a dynamic give and take. After a period of time, the interests diverge to the point that the group is no longer able to function for the benefit of any, let alone for the good of all. So you go in search of a more compatible group.
A simplistic scenario? Absolutely, but yet somehow a realistic portrayal of the relationship between the administration, board and rural voters in our district. We urge you to check the July 6 online edition of the Sentinel and read the report on the Elmwood school board meeting. It speaks volumes.
Then we urge you to cast an informed and thoughtful vote.
Michael and Valerie Busch
Cygnet