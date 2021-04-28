To the Editor:
Bowling Green City Schools taxpayers are stuck on a ride they may never escape. Superintendent Francis Scruci is on a mission to condemn BGCS buildings. The coronavirus closed the schools and left parents to manage. With almost perfect timing, the boiler went out at Conneaut Elementary forcing kids to wear coats.
With millions in the bank, 2020 would have been optimal for maintenance. Instead of repairs, Scruci thinks spending nearly $1 million on fake grass for football should be priority.
Artificial turf is not without problems. It is a leading cause of sports injuries. Additionally, fake turf has a limited life span around 15 years. While acceptable for some, it may not be optimal here.
Was fundraising considered? Other school districts have funded their fake turf through donations.
Also last week, the board rehired tax consultant David Conley for $50,000. While his original task to push a mega school failed, Conley and the board got voters to give up property tax voting rights.
It should be clear to the taxpaying public that nobody is looking out for you or your tax dollars.
The administration and board of education are out of touch. There should be no more projects to benefit a few and no more “no public participation” meetings, and lastly no more permanent taxes.
The public must demand the resignation of Scruci. Recent hiring and spending contracts should be frozen until an evaluation is made.
The board must return the right to vote on property taxes immediately. It was touted by Conley that permanent taxes were in the public’s best interest. It is clear that such a plan only denies taxpayers a voice.
The time for action is now before we are silenced forever.
Chris Sabo
Bowling Green