To the Editor:
I am writing in support of the reelection of Norm Geer the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
As a 48-year resident of Bowling Green, I have known Geer for most of that time. I know that he has been a hard-working member, and more recently president, of the board of education. Always foremost in his mind are the interests of the Bowling Green community and especially the public-school students of Bowling Green.
During the pandemic and the efforts to modernize building infrastructure for elementary students, the path of least resistance would have been to jump on the most popular stances, not the best stances. Geer always committed his time and efforts, and time to reasoned thought and consideration to support what ws best for Bowling Green schools.
I recommend that you give similar thought before you cast your vote for board of education.
Lee Meserve
Bowling Green