To the Editor:
My name is Mike Scott and I am asking you to vote for Joel Kuhlman for Wood County Common Pleas Court.
I met Kuhlman when he was a Wood County commissioner. He and I worked on many economic development projects while I was the chairman of the now Wood County Port Authority. During those interactions, I found him to be very thoughtful, fair, smart and always looking out for the citizens of Wood County.
Kuhlman is very compassionate. Even to this day, when I see him, he is quick with a smile and wants to know about my family and career.
His community service as a commissioner, city council member and his 14 years of law practice make him very qualified for being a judge of the Wood County Common Pleas Court.
I am a registered Republican. However, I vote for whom I think is the best candidate. I have already voted for Kuhlman and I hope you will as well.
Mike Scott
Walbridge