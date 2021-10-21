To the Editor:
Bowling Green City Schools is asking for a renewal of its income tax which generates approximately $3.9 million a year. They are asking for it using the term continuing. This term means permanent, or forever. Should it pass under this ballot language, voters will never be permitted to vote on this renewal again. This is not an urgent request. This issue can be placed on the ballot again in 2022 (actually twice) as a five-year renewal levy, instead of continuing. The tax does not expire until December 2022.
The school board currently holds in reserve around $22 million and has labeled it untouchable. Why is that? Note that the rising cost of living has gone up 8% and is increasing. Think for yourselves. Make an informed decision when you cast your vote. Do you want to relinquish your right to vote in the future?
Sue Smith
Bowling Green