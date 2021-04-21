There are cameras everywhere. Security cameras in parking lots, in stores, at various intersections, any place we go, to watch us in our daily routines. Surveillance is everywhere, satellites and drones can watch us at our backyard picnics or even just cutting the grass. GPS is in our cars and on our cell phones.
There are cameras in our cell phones. We can take pictures and videos of anything, anywhere. So can other people take pictures and videos of us. Computers in our cars record how we are driving and where.
Debit and credit cards record our purchases and transactions. Our devices can track and record what we are doing. TV networks determine what we are watching. We have to show a photo ID to do almost anything.
Our in-home security systems are monitored, supposedly securely, but are subject to being hacked. There are cameras outside and inside our homes, watching everything we do, hearing everything we say. This is supposed to make us feel more secure and safe. But what it can do is record our every move.
There is no more privacy, even in our homes. Are we really safer? Our home computers remember everything we do, every site we visit, every inquiry we make online. Hackers can get past our passwords and invade our privacy with very little trouble.
So much for privacy and freedom. Think again, if you think we live in a free country. Big Brother is watching our every move.
The technology we enjoy, that has made our lives easier and better, is the same technology that is being used to keep tabs on our every move. Everything we do, every place we go, every one we talk to is being recorded and tracked. All this information is stored somewhere.
We don’t always know where and who might have access to it, or for what purpose, legal or otherwise. Is there something “they” aren’t telling us? Is there some reason “they” need to follow us in everything we do? And just who are “they”? Why are we subjected to all this? Who decided we needed to be watched all the time? Who are these control freaks? Is that what this is all about? Control of the population? Were they elected by, We the People? Or were they appointed, if so who appointed them. Or maybe they were self-appointed. Answers to these questions are not forthcoming from anywhere. Are all these coming from our government? If so, this scares me. If not, who or what, and that scares me as well.
George Orwell, in his book “1984” published in 1948, was right. His timing may have been off but his message was clear. Big Brother is watching. Our liberty and freedoms are in grave danger from known (the government) and unknown.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.