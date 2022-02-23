What if we are wrong? What if we are wrong about living a good, honest life? What would our lives be like?
What if we could do whatever we want, without consequences, without the worry or concern about legal or moral problems?
We could steal what we can’t afford to buy. We could damage or destroy anything we didn’t like. We could disrupt anything we disagreed with and partake of activities that are discouraged or forbidden.
Think about what is happening today in our cities and elsewhere in our country: Riots, violent demonstrations, looting, brutal attacks on police and firefighters, as well as innocent civilians. There is disregard for any and all laws that prevent damage to what we worked for — in other words, total chaos.
Church leaders and churches are criticized and sometimes attacked. What we have is mob rule, with no consequences — anarchy. Our leaders don’t tell us the true facts about anything; they lie to us. And there are no consequences or any repercussions.
Religion in general and Christianity specifically is under intense scrutiny.
To do good, to live honestly, to be positive, to make our life and our families lives better — is this wrong?
There must be some accounting for behavior, good or bad. Since the dawn of civilization, there have been rules and guidelines for acceptable behavior. Early civilizations had rules that may have been different than those of today, but they had them. The people of those early civilizations followed the rules or suffered accordingly.
The reformers for bail and the lack of prosecution of lawbreakers are killing our country.
For Christians, forgiveness is part of the faith. But there must be consequences.
What if we are wrong? What if society says violence is acceptable? Where would we be?
But we aren’t wrong. Our beliefs and other beliefs are consistent with civilized society. Basically all faiths believe violence and theft are wrong.
What if we are wrong to want law and order? Do we lose our freedoms and our way of life? To have criminals suffer the consequences of their crimes is the only way any country can exist. But what if we are right?
No, not what if, let’s be positive. We are right! What does civilized really mean? A positive, peaceful and growing
society, with the freedom to live and follow the rules.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.