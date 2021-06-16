Activism seems to be the way to get anything done in today’s world. Special interests are alive and well, and not all of these are for the benefit of our country and not what our country stands for. There is considerable talk and action to change the direction of moving forward.
The coronavirus is or was, a real gut punch for Americans and everyone all over the world.
Governments stepped up to confront this virus, but all too often, politics got in the way of any solution. Instead of working to combat the spread of COVID-19, the powers that be did everything it could to spread fear in the people.
People did what they needed to do to be safe, to keep their families fed and housed — despite job layoffs and losses, despite all the negatives being spread by the national media and politicians. The vast majority of people, known as the silent majority, did what they had to do.
The silent majority is the basis for this nation. They are the ones who work and adapt to events they may have no control over. These are people who are more concerned and involved with their families than getting their views and opinions on the news.
They are more concerned with living and less concerned with being heard by everyone and anyone. These are the people who make and have made this country great. They are not interested in tearing down anything they don’t like. The are law abiding, hard working, respectful citizens. Even in an atmosphere of negativity they keep a positive outlook on life.
These are the people who built the factories and worked in them; worked the farms to provide food for all of us; worked in the various retail outlets, warehouses, service stations, offices of untold different businesses, taught our children in schools, worshiped in our churches and other places of faith and belief.
You get the idea, they were productive, they got things done. Were they “active?” Yes, but in a positive manner, not in a confrontational or negative manner.
The silent majority built this nation, kept it growing and kept it strong. Sure there were problems, set backs, disappointments and tragedies, but by being positive and finding a way to cope they were able to continue with their life and the pursuit of the American dream.
When I say “they” I mean “we”, all of us, who are not attention seekers, wanting or needing to be in the news or on the protest line or otherwise causing some kind of change. Change may be needed in some areas, but change for the sake of publicity isn’t usually needed. Improvements may be necessary, and improvements aren’t always change.
The silent majority will prevail. Hard work, dedication, diligence and an honest, selfless way of life — that’s the America I know and love. As we celebrate our independence this summer, let us all strive to get back to our normal life, as it was before the pandemic disrupted our lives.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.