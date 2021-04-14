To the Editor:
Joe Average is correct. Cancel culture is a problem. (‘Cancel culture’ needs to be canceled, April 5, Sentinel-Tribune.)
But not for the reasons he suggests.
Joe says cancel culture “is one of the most covered news items lately.” He’s wrong.
Cancel culture is discussed relentlessly, but only on Fox News and lesser known right-wing outlets. I consume a fair amount of mainstream news and only run across the term when GOP politicians uses it as code to communicate support for policies that most Americans don’t support, and many of their own constituents find problematic.
Joe suggests cancel culture is somehow responsible for attacks on “books, monuments, and news reports.” He’s wrong. The term is used to obfuscate the fact that the Dr. Seuss Foundation decided to stop printing six of its own books because they contain racist imagery or labels that the Foundation itself judged inappropriate today. The foundation didn’t ban them or burn them as those who cry cancel culture claim.
Regarding monuments, cancel culture is code for the refusal to recognize that many monuments celebrate a slavery system that benefited a minority of wealthy white Americans, spiritually contaminated most white Americans, and destroyed the lives of millions Africans. Cancel culture is code for a failure to recognize that those symbols of slavery that celebrate an America most wish had never been.
Regarding news reports, I’m unaware of any news organization being censored.
Joe suggests there is some cancel culture that infringes on individual rights. But the term is really code used by a vocal minority against Americans who are no longer willing to tolerate the reinforcement and celebration of oppression. What could be more American than fighting against the symbols, policies, and laws that oppress any group? The U.S. Constitution guarantees Americans the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The guarantee belongs to all Americans.
The authors of the Constitution failed to point out that one person’s happiness often infringes on another’s. But they did recognize that the system won’t work when people worry only about their own interests at the expense of others.
Cancel culture is not a movement. It is no more than code people use when they don’t want to openly say that they support symbols, policies and laws that oppress groups to which they do not belong.
Rick Busselle
Bowling Green