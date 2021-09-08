Of the many factors we Americans are facing today is the lack of true leadership, especially at the federal level.
Whether it is the coronavirus pandemic and mask mandates or the Afghanistan crisis, or the Southern Border crisis, there is a lack of leadership.
These and other problems are not being addressed in a manner that will solve them. There are far too many so-called leaders telling us far too many different solutions to everything. And these solutions keep changing. It is hard to keep up with what is expected and required.
So where do we stand? What are we supposed to do? The so-called experts keep changing the facts. Do they know what is going on? Or are they just winging it?
Meanwhile, we the people are doing everything we can to help each other. When disasters strike, like Ida and the floods and tornadoes from it, people, neighbors and strangers step up to help. With food, shelter, a shoulder to cry on and assistance in cleaning up the damage, we the people are this country. We do what is needed to keep everyone going. Our leaders only talk and make promises they cannot and will not keep.
However, local groups, churches, community service organizations, non-profit groups and individuals are stepping up to do what is needed. The government is powerless, due to lack of knowledge and leadership to do what is necessary. While the elected officials play the blame game and try to claim credit for caring, they in reality are doing nothing to help those affected.
Many politicians haven’t lived in the real world for a long time, if ever. But the people, who are this country, know and understand what is needed. What that is, is less government interference in their lives, less help from the politicians and bureaucrats, and less control from the control freaks who are ineffective and even incompetent.
Government incompetence can be seen in the 13 service people killed in a terrorist bombing, as well as the unknown number of stranded Americans — many could be hostages now. This could have been avoided with proper planning. Lack of honesty and appropriate leadership is causing problems. Priorities are out of sync. Lives depend on good, careful planning and honest leadership.
Leadership, and honesty from our leaders is essential. The future of our nation is at stake. Remember this when Election Day arrives — even sooner with early voting — remember the problems of today, what caused them and who didn’t fix them.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.