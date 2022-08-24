The Senate recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act – a historic step to fight inflation, lower costs, and create jobs that corporations can’t ship overseas. For the first time in years, we are standing up to three of the most powerful special interests in Washington. We’re taking on Big Pharma to lower seniors’ drug prices, we’re taking on Big Oil to lower energy prices, create Ohio jobs, and grow new industries, and we’re taking on Wall Street to rein in stock buybacks that reward CEOs at the expense of workers

The Inflation Reduction Act will finally take on the drug companies to lower drug prices for Americans on Medicare. I’ve fought for years to allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for American seniors. Now, after years resistance from the pharmaceutical lobby, we are finally allowing the government to negotiate directly with drug companies, with a requirement for the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate the price of the highest cost drugs. It will also put a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for older Americans and create an inflation rebate, which will require drug companies that increase the price of their drugs beyond the pace of inflation to pay a rebate to Medicare.

