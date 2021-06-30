To the Editor:
The pandemic has triggered a global recession which poses great economic, health and social challenges for humanity. Millions have lost their jobs and countless others are left without steady sources of income.
Amazingly, despite these setbacks, the coronavirus pandemic helped to curb global emissions which fell by almost 7% in 2020 due to the global lockdown. This was a much-needed breather for an already struggling planet.
Unfortunately, with the country opening up again, lockdown restrictions are being lifted and face mask requirements have either been relaxed or dropped.
Thankfully, hope is not lost. A carbon fee can help in this regard. When legislation is passed to put a price on carbon, it will not only create jobs and clean up the environment, but will serve as a shining example for other nations to follow.
Good fiscal policies, such as a carbon price, will allow states like Ohio to reduce carbon emissions, spur technological growth, create much needed jobs, galvanize local economies and grow the GDP. A carbon fee can also affect the behavior of individuals and firms in regards to spending decisions, consumption patterns and savings.
This in turn will help shape environmental and social outcomes in positive ways. At the recently concluded G7 summit, the G7 leaders agreed to move away from coal powered plants and to keep the global temperature rise to 1.5C.
These commitments are noble, but will require a range of urgent policies to help achieve such goals, and a carbon fee can do just that. Our problems are man-made but with will, determination and a bit of teamwork, I believe they can also be solved by men and women with shared goals and a common vision for change.
Chiemezie Okeke-Ojiudu
(Citizens Climate Lobby Perrysburg & Toledo)