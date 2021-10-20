There have been calls for the U.S .Constitution to completely be rewritten or even discarded.
Written in the 1700s, with a kind of colonial mentality, some have said it should be scrapped and replaced with a more modern document.
If we scrap the current constitution, that will mean women and people of color wouldn’t have the right to vote or even own property. Everyone would be able to have guns and carry them any where, concealed or out in the open. There are many other things we will be able to do and not much we can’t do. Not all of this good. The Constitution was written for all people. It’s not perfect. That is why a provision was included to change and improve it.
However, it appears that currently the constitution isn’t being followed anyway. Many of the executive orders are questionable, as are many of the mandates. Questionable and under the Constitution could be invalid.
The Constitution is still the law of the land, and should be followed as it has been for more than 245 years. Holders of public office have sworn to protect and defend the Constitution. It has been responsible for making our nation an economic, political and military powerhouse. We have succeeded because of it. Other factors have also contributed to our success.
We are not a racist country. There is racism here, but that doesn’t make the whole country racist. Remember, our country is a republic, a nation of laws, and the Constitution is the law.
We are a melting pot of people, of numerous nationalities, cultures and viewpoints. Diversity is the key word used a lot today. We are a diverse country, and for the most part, we have been able to get along, and cooperate with each other. There are problems, sure, but there are also solutions. If only we would work together and resolve them. But too often one side makes demands and will not even discuss solutions. They are right and the rest of us must go along with their demands. This is not what our nation stands for, it is not how a republic operates. This is not what made our nation great. Only by working together, to resolve differences will it be beneficial to everyone.
But too often only one side benefits from demands made. And the other side is accused of being obstructive and uncooperative. The other side is causing all the problems and must change. Opinions and viewpoints are immaterial. Only the demands are what is/are important. Working together isn’t considered a part of any discussion. All that matters are the demands made. And if not met, problems continue with protests, demonstration and sometimes violence. Again, not how a republic operates. None of this is or should be part of the American experience. Remember, we the people means all of us, not just a selected few or a selected group.
The Constitution has enabled the county to grow and flourish. It is the envy of the world, and is why so many people have come to our shores to live in freedom, with opportunities not available elsewhere.
The Constitution should not be rewritten or scrapped. It should be protected and defended by all, especially those in public office.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.