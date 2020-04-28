To the Editor:
There are heroes among us. The obvious ones are the easiest to spot. They wear uniforms as deputies, police officers, EMTs, firefighters, military and of course doctors, nurses and first responders all responding to the needs all of us during the global health crisis.
But there are other heroes too, who quietly do their part to help those helping others. One such group of volunteers was called to help by the Wood Count Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary earlier this month.
Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, in an effort to protect the public and his deputies, advised all personnel that access to the sheriff’s office or any contact with the public by a deputy by a requires face covering to guard against the transmission of COVID-19. While full-time deputes were provided masks, it was also determined that volunteer auxiliary deputies were in need of coverings too.
A call was made to Sandy Wicks of Grounds For Thought, who has organized a group of volunteers to sew face masks to be provided free to hospitals, nurses and anyone in need. As a result dozens were given by her volunteers, BG Sews For Health, to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary for their safety.
We are grateful to Wicks and her countless number of volunteers for the time and talent they donated so others may be safe. Heroes in deed.
Hobart Johnson
Bowling Green