To the Editor:
On March 14, I went to Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve in Bowling Green for a walk. I was particularly excited because the ice had melted and I was planning to take a nice long walk without worrying about slipping and falling. I have balance issues because I have mltiple sclerosis.
I had completed the loop and was back at the parking lot when I started to feel a little bit strange. I felt like I had walked a little too far. I stopped to rest and wait for a few minutes until I could gather my strength to get to my car.
A kind woman asked if I was feeling OK and if I needed help. She asked if there was anyone she could call. She offered me a cracker, which I ate, and the last thing I remember is that she gave me a second saltine cracker.
The next thing I knew I was in Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo being extubated. They asked me my name and if I knew who was president.
This stranger might have saved my life and I really want to tell her “thank you.” Had she not been there, who knows what would have happened when I started having seizures.
Let this be a reminder that kind people are everywhere. My family, friends and I are so grateful for her kindness and her willingness to assist a stranger. I hope she reads this letter, or someone shares it with her.
Stacy Powers
Bowling Green