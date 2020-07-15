To the Editor:
Last week the U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration on its attacks on essential services provided by the Affordable Care Act. This decision allows virtually any employer or university to back out of the ACA-guaranteed coverage of birth control without co-pays.
I take birth control because when I was 14, I started getting sick and was out of school for weeks at a time. I was diagnosed with endometrioses and a blood disorder and without birth control, my symptoms could not be helped. Because of the Affordable Care Act, I don’t have to pay a co-pay.
This decision isn’t just wrong, it’s discriminatory. Everybody deserves birth control coverage — it shouldn’t be up to the personal beliefs of an employer or institution. This is part of a broader agenda from the Trump administration, they don’t care how it will hurt people like me and families like mine since affordable access to birth control is the key to economic security and health.
Gov. Mike DeWine has been on the frontlines of this attack on reproductive health care. When he was attorney general, he sued to undermine the ACA’s contraception coverage provision. DeWine sided with Hobby Lobby, a company that dictates which forms of contraception their workers are allowed to use and have covered by their insurance instead of workers. As governor, Mike DeWine has signed anti-abortion legislation and a budget that gives taxpayer money to fake health clinics that lie to women and shame them.
Ohio Democrats have stood with those who use birth control and will fight for equality in health care.
Raine Lewis
Bowling Green