Dear Editor,
In this time of crisis, there are many people to thank.
Many elderly people are living in establishments away from their families and loved ones. My husband and I live in Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville. The staff members here go far beyond their regular duties to make certain we are safe, comfortable and happy.
In our conversations with friends in like situations in Wood County and surrounding areas, we learn they are similarly being cared for. Our caretakers have difficult tasks under today’s challenging circumstances. We want each of these persons to know how much we appreciate them. They are truly angels.
Betty Dibert
Pemberville