To the Editor:
I am delighted to write this letter in support of Joel O’Dorisio’s campaign to represent District 2 in the State Senate.
O’Dorisio is a thoughtful and caring family man, and it has been my delight to work with him both in the leadership of Faculty Senate at Bowling Green State University and with the faculty union. The fact that he held consecutive leadership positions in those two organizations proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that O’Dorisio can work effectively with just about anyone.
He is also an artist and gifted teacher. I had a chance to visit O’Dorisio in his glass blowing studio, expecting to observe and maybe learn a few small things about his art. Because of his irresistible enthusiasm, the next thing I knew, I found myself reaching into a 2,000-degree furnace with a metal rod, pushing around a glob of molten glass with O’Dorisio’s calm presence behind me keeping me safe and encouraging me on.
To say O’Dorisio inspires trust and confidence is quite an understatement. He will do an extraordinary job for us in Columbus, and he has my enthusiastic vote.
Sheri Wells-Jensen
Bowling Green